Dallas Plans Mosquito Spraying This Week After Positive West Nile Virus Tests

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department says they'll spray for mosquitoes after several traps tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Weather permitting, the areas delineated below are scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 2700 block of Lawrence Street 75215: Roberts Avenue on the north, Eugene Street on the west, Vannerson Drive on the east, and CF Hawn Freeway on the south

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 3700 block of Reese Drive 75210: Imperial Street on the north, Roberts Avenue on the west, Barber Avenue on the east, and Vannerson Drive on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 3900 block of S. Malcolm X Boulevard 75215: S. Trunk Avenue on the north, Warren Avenue on the west, Marburg Street on the east, and Diamond Avenue on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 6500 block of Lazy River Dr. 75241: Laureland Road on the north, University Hills Boulevard on the west, Crouch Road on the east, and Lacewood Drive on the south

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 6900 block of Churchill Way 75230: LBJ Freeway on the north, Marbrook Drive on the west, Park Central Drive on the east, and Forest Lane on the south

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites