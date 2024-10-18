Dallas medical technology to help injured Ukrainian soldiers

Medical innovation from Dallas is headed to Ukraine to help injured soldiers.

Dallas-based MedCAD donated high-tech facial implants and surgery for severely injured Ukrainian soldiers.

A medical team from LEAP Global Missions, which includes oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Jorge Corona, will take the implants with them when they leave for Ukraine.

The facial implants will be used in the reconstructive surgery of two soldiers who were severely disfigured in the ongoing war with Russia.

One lost his sight and an eye and suffered severe damage to the orbital structures of his face.

The other lost multiple teeth and a part of his lower jaw.

"A little bit of what we do is restoring their humanity, because our face is how we express ourselves in the world, and without a face, you know, it's how people perceive you. It's very different," said Dr. Corona.

Using precise imaging CT scans provided by doctors in Ukraine, MedCAD designers created advanced, digital 3D surgical plans from which implants are derived, 3D printed in titanium after conferring with the surgical teams on the surgical approach.

MedCAD designs and manufactures ‘patient-matched’ implants for patients and surgeons across the globe. It offers the design and implants at no cost to the soldiers.

"This is the first time that we've used this technology for a case across the world in a war zone, and we're thrilled to be able to help out," said MedCAD President and CEO Nancy Hairston.

Dr. Corona and a team of specialists in Kyiv will perform reconstructive surgery on the critically injured soldiers later this month.