Dallas COVID-19 Health and Healthcare Access Czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett chats with NBC 5's Bianca Castro about the city's response to the pandemic.

For more information, you can call the 24/7 Dallas COVID19 information line at 214-670-INFO.

You can also visit DallasCityHall.com/COVID19 and learn about mobile in-home testing to those who lack transportation available through cityofdallasmobiletesting.com