Dallas County Requires Face Masks: Here's The Mask 101

There's a right and a wrong way to wear masks

By Bianca Castro

Touching just the ear loops of your cloth face mask is one of the "do's" of wearing a face mask.

According to the CDC, make sure the mask covers your nose, mouth and chin.

Don't touch the front of your mask and don't touch your face, as much as you might be tempted.

"You're more likely to touch your eyes, nose, mouth, face, in general, so you need to make sure you're wearing it appropriately," said UNT Health Science Center Epidemiologist Dr. Diana Cervantes.

A single cough can spray thousands of droplets into the air.

Those droplets can carry the coronavirus, which may cause the question: which masks work the best?

An NBC News correspondent put a cloth mask, surgical mask and N95 mask to the test.

It found all three masks were equally effective.

Doctors caution the masks aren't meant to protect you. They're meant to protect others around you, as evidence has shown many people may be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.

