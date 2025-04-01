The federal government’s decision to drastically reduce its workforce is beginning to have wide-ranging impacts in North Texas.

Mass layoffs were underway Tuesday at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), affecting critical services and staff nationwide.

The move, part of the Trump administration’s push to reduce federal spending, has already resulted in approximately 10,000 full-time job cuts. The layoffs are part of an initiative led by Elon Musk’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency aimed at streamlining federal operations.

On Tuesday morning, Dallas County Health & Human Services Director Philip Huang provided an update during a Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting.

He revealed that multiple staff members in their immunization program have been laid off, which could significantly impact local vaccine efforts in Dallas County.

“These cuts are forcing us to cancel 50 vaccine events that were scheduled for the next year, including measles vaccination efforts at schools,” said Huang. “We’ve had to let go of 11 staff members and 10 temporary workers just last Friday.”

When asked how the Dallas County HHS would respond, Huang mentioned that the backup plan involves directing residents to existing health clinics for vaccine distribution. Despite this, he said the loss of vital staff threatens to slow down efforts to prevent diseases like measles, particularly when the state grapples with a potential outbreak.

These cuts at the local level are just part of a much larger federal restructuring. The layoffs officially started on Tuesday, with agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeing significant reductions. The CDC will lose approximately 2,400 employees, while the FDA will cut 3,500 positions.

The federal job cuts are creating anxiety across the country, particularly in smaller public health departments that are already facing challenges related to ongoing health issues like measles outbreaks. Nationally, some of the hardest-hit divisions include those focused on HIV prevention, minority health, and injury prevention, including gun violence research.

According to NBC News, HHS officials have assured the public that these layoffs will not impact Medicare and Medicaid services or FDA reviews of drugs, medical devices, and foods. However, the cuts still raise serious concerns about the future of public health preparedness, especially in light of the recent global pandemic.

To mitigate the effects of the layoffs, some agencies and programs will be folded into a new entity called the “Administration for Healthy America” (AHA), which will oversee the responsibilities of various departments, including the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Health Resources and Services Administration.

For weeks, Huang has been vocal about the impending cuts, telling NBC 5 in a March interview that reducing resources in key areas like disease prevention, especially after a pandemic, could put public health at risk.

“We can’t forget about the continued investment in public health, so that if we have any situation like this in the future, we are totally prepared. We can't not keep funding all the support that we need to be able to maintain this preparation,” he said.

At the local level, Tarrant County has not yet received updates on how the layoffs might impact its programs, while officials in Collin and Denton counties are still waiting for information.

As this story develops, we will provide updates on how these federal cuts affect public health services in the DFW area.