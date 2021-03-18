CVS Now Providing COVID-19 Antibody Tests Statewide

CVS Health will now provide the COVID-19 antibody test at all MinuteClinic locations in Texas, one of two states to have that option before CVS makes the tests available nationwide.

"We know there is growing interest in affordable COVID-19 antibody testing and believe that MinuteClinic can help patients access this service given our convenient locations, extended evening and weekend hours and our commitment to high quality, evidence-based clinical care," MinuteClinic president Sharon Vitti said.

The antibody test will be taken using a finger-stick blood sample and will reflect whether or not an individual has been exposed to COVID-19 using the antibodies that develop in the blood after 14 days of infection. The test is not used to assess current infection.

The tests will take 15 minutes and a $38 payment will be required at the time of service in the form of cash, credit, debit, HSA, or FSA cards. Medicaid could also be a payment option dependent on Medicaid requirements.

Individuals seeking to find a nearby MinuteClinic can click here.