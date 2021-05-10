cvs pharmacy

CVS Health Offers Free Heart Screenings This Week

Free heart health screenings offered nationwide to both men and women during National Women's Health Week at CVS's MinuteClinic locations

By Demetrius Harper

Outside of a CVS Pharmacy
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

CVS is offering free heart health screenings this week for both women and men in support of National Women's Health Week.

The free heart health screenings will be offered nationwide with the goal of helping women understand their risk for heart disease, the number one killer of women, CVS said in a statement Monday.

As part of the heart health screening, patients will learn five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease, including cholesterol, good cholesterol called HDL, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

"We know that nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, yet many women don't have the awareness about this disease to understand and prevent their risk," said Angela Patterson, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic. "That's why offering these free heart health screenings is so important, especially this year when so many people have put off care."

The screenings are part of the company's push to make preventative health care more accessible.

"As we celebrate moms and all the women in our lives this month, we want to make it easier for women to care for themselves and meet their health and wellness needs," said Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility & Philanthropy and Chief Sustainability Officer for CVS Health.

To receive the screening, patients can visit one of CVS Health’s approximately 1,100 MinuteClinic locations from May 9 through May 15.

