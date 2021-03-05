Cook Children's Medical Center

Cooks Children's Changes Inpatient Visitations to Allow Another Guest

Starting Monday, March 8 at 5 a.m., two primary caregivers will be allowed per patient within the medical center

By Demetrius Harper

Picture of Cook Children's Hospital.
NBC 5 News

Cook Children's Medical Center is increasing their inpatient visitations beginning Monday, raising it up to two primary caregivers per patient.

Due to the pandemic, Cook Children's reduced the number of visitors allowed on Nov. 15, 2020.

Starting Monday, March 8, two primary caregivers of the patient will be able to accompany them. Siblings and other visitors will not be allowed.

Any primary care appointments and outpatient visits will be able to have visits from their household such as their mother and sister or dad and daughter.

For emergency room or end-of-life visits, families with children will be allowed to visit.

Cook Children's will require masks to be worn by employees and anyone over the age of 2 that enters any Cook Children's locations. Screenings such as temperature and symptom checks for COVID-19 will also take place.

