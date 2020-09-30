Concerns of Another Wave of COVID-19 Infections

Many North Texans have returned to life that's the most "normal" it's been in months.

Students are back at school in-person, many businesses and restaurants are back open at max capacity, but local doctors fear we are no longer doing enough to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control.

According to UT Southwestern's top doctors who are tracking the trend, there are 27% more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dallas and Tarrant counties now than back in May.

The number is still far below what it was in July but it's the upward trend that concerns doctors.

They expect we will see roughly 520 new COVID-19 infections per day in Dallas county by October 9.

In Tarrant County, that number is 800 new daily infections.

"With youth sports and everything starting up, you know, when I go out and watch my kids play soccer, there may be a hundred people on the sidelines and I would say, in my experience, there aren't more than 30%, maybe less, who are actually wearing a mask on the sideline," said Chief Medical Officer of Parkland Hospital Dr. Joseph Chang.

"Again, when we look at the demographic of 18-40 year-olds as being the ones that are peaking now, in terms of positive cases, it's not surprising. This is exactly the population that we are talking about," said Chang.

He also said they're prepared to re-open their special tactical care unit for severely ill COVID-19 patients if needed.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.