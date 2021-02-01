Common COVID-19 Symptom Not Prevalent in Patients With U.K. Variant

A new survey out of the United Kingdom may provide clues that the U.K. variant may come with a more distinct set of symptoms.

The survey was published in partnership with the University of Oxford, University of Manchester, Public Health England and Wellcome Trust.

The largest differences in reported symptoms between the new variant and those of the traditional variant most common in the United States were more frequent cough, sore throat, fatigue and myalgia.

Those with U.K. variant were less likely to report what's been a hallmark of the traditional coronavirus: loss of taste and smell.

"Many people feel that if they can still smell and they can still taste, then it can't be COVID-19," said cardiologist Dr. Hafiza Khan.

"So if someone is experiencing fever, sore throat, achiness, but they can still taste and they can still smell, as the new variant becomes prevalent in the U.S., they should reach out to their physician and consider getting a COVID-19 test," said Dr. Khan.

On the vaccine front, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are said to be effective against the U.K variant.

"Be cautious because it's changing. The symptoms are changing, the transmissibility is increasing. I know we all have pandemic fatigue but don't let your guard down," said Khan.

