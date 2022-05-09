Collin, Denton Counties Sit Atop List of Healthiest Counties in Texas

Residents in Denton and Collin counties have something to celebrate.

Earlier this month the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released their 2022 County Health Rankings naming both Collin and Denton counties as the top two healthiest counties in the Lone Star State.

According to the 2022 report, out of 254 Texas counties, Collin County ranked first while Denton County ranked second.

Each year, the county health rankings are released to raise awareness about the many factors influencing health and the differences amongst communities.

TOP TEN HEALTHIEST COUNTIES IN TEXAS

Collin Denton Williamson Fort Bend Rockwall Travis Kendall Hays Hemphill Comal County

Officials said they base the health outcome rankings on a number of quality of life factors such as health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors (graduation, unemployment, etc.), and physical environment.

According to the list, Tarrant County ranked number 26, whereas Dallas County ranked 43.

"Community health is all of us," stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health for Denton County. "Ranking second and seventh in the state requires the work of all organizations and community members in Denton County, not just our public health department."

"While we are proud of our community's success in health behaviors and quality of life, we remain committed to striving for health in every aspect of the community in which we live, work, worship, and play," Richardson said. "We look forward to opportunities to partner with our communities to continue improving the health of all of Denton County."

County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHR&R) is a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. For more information on the 2022 County Health Rankings, visit CountyHealthRankings.org.