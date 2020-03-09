Frisco Man Tests ‘Presumptive Positive’ for Coronavirus

A Frisco man has a "presumptive positive" case of the new coronavirus, Collin County health officials say.

The man is in his 30s and recently traveled to California, Collin County Health Care Services officials said in a statement. He is being cared for by county staff at his home and is in stable condition.

The CCHCS is awaiting further testing to confirm the initial results since the patient's symptoms have not required hospitalization, the statement read.

"CCHCS is also monitoring the man’s family, setting up any needed tests, and working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while he was infectious," the statement said. "Anyone found to have had close contact to the patient will be contacted directly by county health care staff."

The immediate risk of transmission of COVID-19 in Collin County remains low, officials said.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness for COVID-19 cases. Symptoms of fever, cough and/or shortness of breath may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott