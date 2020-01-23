Children’s Medical Center Expanding Plano Campus

Children's Health is expanding their footprint in Collin County.

The Children's Medical Center Plano campus will grow over the next three years to include a 300,000-square-foot, seven-story tower that will expand specialty care programs such as cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and neurology.

Children's Medical Center/HKS

The hospital said the addition will double the size of the current facility and will increase the number of available beds from 72 to 240.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The Plano campus, which opened just 12 years ago, saw more than 180,000 visits in 2019.