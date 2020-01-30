Flu

Children’s Health Reports More Than 400 Positive Flu Cases in Dallas, Almost 90 in Plano

According to Children's Health, the week of Jan. 19 saw 402 positive flu cases in Dallas and 59 positive flu cases in Plano.

By Hannah Jones

Flu Shot
NBC 5

Though the novel coronavirus continues to garner media attention, yet in the United States, this year's flu has proven to be is more infectious and deadly than the viral pneumonia that originated in Wuhan, China.

According to Children's Health, the week of Jan. 19 saw a slight increase in positive flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause cold-like symptoms.

Children's Health in Dallas reports that between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25, 402 children tested positive for the flu and 59 children tested positive for RSV. Children's Health in Plano reports that 89 tested positive for the flu and 18 tested positive for RSV during the same week.

Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 14 flu-related deaths in Dallas County during the 2019-2020 season. One of the patients was a child, and all of the patients had underlying medical conditions and were residents of Dallas County.

Children's Health encourages families to remain proactive in their efforts to prevent illnesses like the flu and RSV.

