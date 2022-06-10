monkeypox

CDC, HHS, and White House to Hold Briefing on Monkeypox Investigation

Experts from CDC, HHS, and the White House will discuss the latest regarding the cases of monkeypox in the United States and the testing options available for the public.

The briefing will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. CST.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell, and Raj Panjabi, MD, the Senior Director for Global Health Security & Biodefense at the White House, will make remarks during the event.

Other experts will include the Deputy Director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology Captain Jennifer McQuiston, DVM, MS, and Director of the Division of HIV Prevention Demetre Daskalakis, MD, MPH.

