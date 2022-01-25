Cancer Screening to Be Available to Thousands of Tarrant County Residents

Vital cancer screening will soon be available to thousands of Tarrant County residents who haven't had access.

Tarrant County commissioners just awarded $9 million to the Moncrief Cancer Institute, which operates this mobile screening unit.

The money will allow the institute to expand screening services to 3,000 more under-served residents in the county.

Cancer screenings have dropped significantly during the pandemic.

"So what we're doing is, is we're using these funds to say number one, yes, you need to get screened. Yes, it's safe. And we have funds to be able to screen you if for some reason you're not able to afford the screening yourselves or don't have regular access to the health care system," said Director of Moncrief Cancer Institue, Dr. Keith Argenbright.

Over the next three years, the program will provide free breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate cancer screenings at Moncrief's 18-wheeler mobile screening clinic.