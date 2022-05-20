Cancer Screening Bus Visits Tarrant County Neighborhoods

Important lifesaving cancer screenings are now happening in parts of Tarrant County considered underserved, but they're not happening at your typical doctor's office.

Moncrief Cancer Institute has launched its comprehensive cancer screening program for underserved residents.

The program provides screen-eligible residents the opportunity to receive free breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate cancer screenings on Moncrief’s 18-wheeler Mobile Screening Clinic.

"It's extremely important to be able to take these screenings to the community. It brings them to where they live, It's more convenient for them," said Keith Argenbright, M.D., Director, Moncrief Cancer Institute and Professor, UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Mobile Screening Clinic is equipped with the latest medical technologies including digital 3D mammography and high-speed telemedicine links to cancer experts.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday, Jan. 18 to award a $9 million grant to Moncrief Cancer Institute the program.

The grant will be awarded over three years and is part of the approximately $400 million Tarrant County is receiving from the American Rescue Plan, the federal package designed to aid in the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, call 817-288-9970 or visit moncrief.com/screening.