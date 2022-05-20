Tarrant County

Cancer Screening Bus Visits Tarrant County Neighborhoods

A new program will provide free access to cancer screenings, like mammograms, to underserved residents of Tarrant County

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Important lifesaving cancer screenings are now happening in parts of Tarrant County considered underserved, but they're not happening at your typical doctor's office.

Moncrief Cancer Institute has launched its comprehensive cancer screening program for underserved residents.

The program provides screen-eligible residents the opportunity to receive free breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate cancer screenings on Moncrief’s 18-wheeler Mobile Screening Clinic.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's extremely important to be able to take these screenings to the community. It brings them to where they live, It's more convenient for them," said Keith Argenbright, M.D., Director, Moncrief Cancer Institute and Professor, UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Mobile Screening Clinic is equipped with the latest medical technologies including digital 3D mammography and high-speed telemedicine links to cancer experts.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday, Jan. 18 to award a $9 million grant to Moncrief Cancer Institute the program.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 22 mins ago

Jane Goodall Opens New Perot Museum Exhibit

Dallas 50 mins ago

Hog Problem Continues at Dallas Cemetery

The grant will be awarded over three years and is part of the approximately $400 million Tarrant County is receiving from the American Rescue Plan, the federal package designed to aid in the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, call 817-288-9970 or visit moncrief.com/screening.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant Countyut southwesterncancer preventioncancer screeningsmobile clinic
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us