Breathing Study Open for Dallas Area Seniors

More Americans weighed in as obese during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the previous year.

Americans who participated in a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, reported more frequent snacking and alcohol intake; increased eating in response to sight, smell, and stress; and decreased physical activity as reasons for weight gain.

As many people gained weight, their bodies — from youth to seniors — may be having to work that much harder to breathe properly.

The breathing study hopes to recruit 65 to 75-year-old nonsmokers without asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease who are mild-to-moderately obese.

In addition to participants in the study being compensated for their time, they will receive study-related assessments and testing at no cost, including body composition, pulmonary function and exercise capacity.

“If you are overweight or gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic, the time to find out how this may have affected your breathing is now especially if you are a senior,” said Dr. Tony Babb, Professor of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern and Director of Cardiopulmonary Laboratory, IEEM.

Located on the campus of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, the IEEM is a joint program between Texas Health Dallas and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

ABOUT THE IEEM SENIOR BREATHING STUDY

The non-invasive study examines the respiratory function and exercise tolerance in adult seniors, ages 65-75, who may be struggling with extra pounds as compared with seniors who have normal body weight.

Seniors will be selected for the study if they are nonsmokers and nondiabetic and have never been diagnosed with asthma, heart or lung disease.

Eligibility

Participants will be men and women, ages 65-75, with an emphasis on those who struggle with extra weight.

How to Join