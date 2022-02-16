One of the biggest efforts to solve the mysteries of the brain is happening right now in North Texas.

UT Southwestern announced Wednesday it's pumping $1 billion into brain research in hopes of finding cures, treatments and prevention methods to some of the most debilitating conditions, like Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injuries.

"I hope that this announcement both inspires patients and inspires those who would ultimately like to be a part of finding so badly needed solutions to what are currently unmet medical needs," said Dr. Daniel Podolsky, President of UT Southwestern.

