The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45, and several blood tests on the market could help.

These tests are done in a clinic, where a sample of your blood will be collected and sent to a lab.

In the lab, the blood will be tested for certain DNA changes that could suggest the presence of cancer or pre-cancer cells.

Medical insurance coverage may be different for each test.

Dr. Lija Thomas, a practitioner in Grapevine, uses Guardant Health's Shield test for her patients.

Shield is the first FDA-approved blood test for primary colorectal cancer screening and is a commercially available screening option for individuals at average risk for colorectal cancer, aged 45 and older.

According to Guardant, a study shows blood-based cancer screening test detects 83% of people with colorectal cancer with a specificity of 90%.

"It's very quick. It's convenient and we usually get the results within about two weeks," said Dr. Thomas.

Although the test is FDA-approved, it has not been reviewed by the American Cancer Society, so it is not included as part of the ACS Guideline for Colorectal Cancer Screening at this time.

Blood-based tests also have not been reviewed by the USPSTF, which means they might not be covered by private insurance without out-of-pocket costs.

However, Medicare Part B covers the Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening without out-of-pocket costs.

The screening test is also covered for patients receiving community care authorized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as an in-network benefit, with no copay for average-risk individuals who are age 45 or older.

AnyLabTest Now, with 14 clinics in DFW, offers an alternative colon cancer screening blood test.

The company says the test uses 5 DNA methylation markers to look for the possible presence of colorectal cancer.

All it takes is a simple blood draw.

Once you receive your results, you can take them to your healthcare provider, who can help guide you through the next steps.

This test is not limited to people over the age of 45- it can be performed for all adults, but is not covered by health insurance.

"It does not replace the colonoscopy. However, for individuals at normal risk of cancer who don't have a family history or a GI disease, they should begin to screen at 45 years old," said AnyLabTest Now's lab manager, Richard Barfield.

No blood test takes the place of a colonoscopy.

According to the American Cancer Society, people who are in good health and with a life expectancy of more than 10 years should continue regular colorectal cancer screening through age 75.

For people ages 76 through 85, the decision to be screened should be based on a person’s preferences, life expectancy, overall health, and prior screening history.

People over age 85 should no longer get colorectal cancer screening.

In the meantime, research into innovative blood tests for colon cancer screening continues.

Scientists at The University of Texas at El Paso are developing a less invasive portable device that would use blood samples to detect colorectal cancers.

The device detects a colon cancer secreted protein known as CCSP-2.

The protein’s presence in colon cancer cells is 78 times higher than in normal colon cells.

Researchers say this kind of device can be miniaturized and mass-produced, allowing it to potentially be used at home or in a doctor’s office.

*For screening, people are considered to be at average risk if they do not have:

A personal history of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps

A family history of colorectal cancer

A personal history of inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease)

A confirmed or suspected hereditary colorectal cancer syndrome, such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or Lynch syndrome (hereditary non-polyposis colon cancer or HNPCC)

A personal history of getting radiation to the abdomen (belly) or pelvic area to treat a prior cancer

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute.