carter bloodcare

Blood Supply Levels Critically Low in North Texas

NBC 5 News

Carter BloodCare says the current blood supply levels have hit a critically low level in North Texas.

Carter said the lower levels of blood started when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and many blood drives were canceled during shelter in place orders. This same trend has continued as the pandemic has lingered throughout the year.

Carter BloodCare said in a press release "Blood programs nationwide are reporting dangerous declines in blood collections brought on by COVID-19 closures and aggravated by weather challenges and wildfires in western states."

Health Connection

Get connected to a healthier life.

Halloween 15 mins ago

Families Seek Guidance For Safe Halloween

coronavirus 22 mins ago

Dallas County Tops 90,000 COVID-19 Cases Since March, Adds 382 Cases Monday

The company urges all eligible blood donors to make and keep an appointment to donate blood. Appointments can be made by texting or calling 800-366-2834 or going online to carterbloodcare.org.

This article tagged under:

carter bloodcare
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us