Blood Supply Levels Critically Low in North Texas

Carter BloodCare says the current blood supply levels have hit a critically low level in North Texas.
Carter said the lower levels of blood started when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and many blood drives were canceled during shelter in place orders. This same trend has continued as the pandemic has lingered throughout the year.
Carter BloodCare said in a press release "Blood programs nationwide are reporting dangerous declines in blood collections brought on by COVID-19 closures and aggravated by weather challenges and wildfires in western states."
The company urges all eligible blood donors to make and keep an appointment to donate blood. Appointments can be made by texting or calling 800-366-2834 or going online to carterbloodcare.org.