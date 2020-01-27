Baylor Novel Coronavirus Test Comes Back Negative

A student at Baylor University in Waco has tested negative for novel coronavirus.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Friday that a student at the Waco university was being tested for the virus after showing symptoms of the disease following a recent trip to China. On Monday, the results of that test were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be negative for the virus.

UPDATE: Results negative for Baylor student tested for coronavirus: https://t.co/xL27YHbnPN — Baylor University (@Baylor) January 27, 2020

"This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

University officials added Monday there were no other suspected cases of novel coronavirus within the Baylor community and that they will keep students, faculty and staff apprised in the event the situation changes.

“We continue to take this issue seriously and remain vigilant. Our prayers are with all those affected and for the doctors, nurses and other health officials who are working to understand and contain the virus,” Stern said. “At this time, we ask our campus community to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.”

A suspected case of novel coronavirus in College Station was also confirmed to be negative.

Baylor officials said Monday that as part of their response to the suspected case, the student was moved to an isolated room on campus, not a residence hall, with its own HVAC system. Meanwhile, the student's room in a residence hall was sanitized.

Any person who has traveled to Wuhan, China, after Dec. 1 and presents with flu-like symptoms that include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat should seek medical care right away. Before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms. The CDC believes symptoms of novel coronavirus may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.