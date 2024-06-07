New bariatric surgery technique leads to drastic weight loss for North Texas man

50-year-old Kenneth Yerrid, of Melissa, is halfway to his weight loss goal of 90 lbs and it's only been three months.

Yerrid suffered from Metabolic syndrome, a serious health condition which includes a combination of high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol that can lead to a higher risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

When Yerrid struggled to lose weight with diet, exercise and weight loss drugs, he agreed to become the person in Texas to get gastric bypass surgery using a new surgical technique that involves magnets.

Yerrid’s gastric bypass surgery was the first time that the Levita Magnetic Surgical System® (MARS), a new FDA-approved surgical platform, was used in Texas.

Dr. Chad Carlton of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano performed the surgery, which he says was the right option for Yerrid.

"In a gastric bypass, you make the stomach smaller and then redirect the food channel. Redirecting the food channel helps him control satiety, appetite, hunger, and gives him direct control of those metabolic diseases, specifically diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea," said Dr. Carlton.

Carlton said by using the magnetic surgical system, he was able to eliminate a typically painful incision under the breastbone, which resulted in faster recovery, less pain and better cosmetic results for Yerrid.

Since his surgery in March, Yerrid has lost 45 pounds.

Along with his weight, his blood pressure, cholesterol levels and A1C levels are improved and better controlled.

"I've been able to do fantastic improvements in my quality of life, and so I'm very, very happy and fulfilled, and feel like I've turned back the time," said Yerrid.