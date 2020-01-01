Baby Born at Methodist Mansfield May Be First of 2020

A baby born in Mansfield early Wednesday morning may be the first born in the new year, and new decade, in North Texas.

Methodist Mansfield Hospital says Emma Leigh Petermeier was born just one minute after midnight on Jan. 1.

"The adorable, healthy little girl weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces," the hospital said.

The little girl, delivered by Dr. Heather Havener, is the first child for Emily and Austin Petermeier, of Arlington.

Methodist Health System

"The new parents received a Methodist Mansfield gift basket and a new baby book to help Emma Leigh get a head start on reading as part of the Read to Me Program," the hospital said. "All babies born at Methodist Mansfield receive a baby book provided by the hospital, Mansfield Sunrise Rotary, and Mansfield ISD."