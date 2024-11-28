Anna woman celebrates 101st Thanksgiving after surviving a stroke

Not many people can say they're celebrating their 101st Thanksgiving holiday this week, but Mattie Huntley of Anna can

Huntley recently had a health scare when, in July, she suddenly lost function on the left side of her body while getting dressed, but doctors said she's recovering just as well as someone half her age.

Her daughter Sandra McCallister found her slumped over in her closet.

"I just grabbed her. I said, 'Come on, Mom, stay with me. Stay with me,' and I was just rocking her. I called my son and said, 'Call 911. I think she's having a stroke,'" said McCallister.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Anna Fire Department transported her to the emergency department at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney with complaints of weakness on her left side.

Doctors learned Huntley wasn't your average 101-year-old. Despite high blood pressure and diabetes, doctors said she had been in relatively decent health, was independent, and had a sharp mind. It helped them decide how to treat a blood clot blocking an artery in her neck.

"It made us think that you know, we should not treat her any differently than a 40-year-old or a 50-year-old," said Plano vascular neurologist Dr. Pradeep Panuganti.

She was immediately given IV Thrombolytic (TPA) and transferred to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Plano, a certified Comprehensive Stroke Care Center.

She needed an immediate thrombectomy procedure due to occlusion in the right side of her body. She astonished doctors the next day when she was back to her normal self.

"She's 101-year-old, but she was able to think sharply, talk, communicate, walk around by herself," said Panuganti. "She's a very healthy, fortunate 101-year-old."

After seven days, Huntley was well enough to return to her home.

"I feel pretty good! So far, so good!" said Huntley.

McCallister said her entire family is grateful for the medical team who knew that age may not be anything but a number.

"I’m gonna tell you guys, growing up, there wasn’t anything my mother couldn’t do," said McCallister.

The holidays are a good time to remember the signs of how to identify a stroke

FAST - IDENTIFY THE SIGNS OF A STROKE

The FAST acronym (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) is a test for quickly identifying the three most common signs of stroke and if they're present it's "time" to call 911.