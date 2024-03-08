Friday afternoon, the American Heart Association hosted its 20th annual Go Red for Women luncheon.

Over 1,000 men and women dressed in a sea of red took over the Dallas Omni Hotel on Friday, championing the Go Red for Women Movement in Dallas.

The movement increases awareness of cardiovascular disease in women and works to close care disparities. Once thought to only impact men, research has revealed the startling truth that cardiovascular diseases claim the life of 1 in 3 women, more than all forms of cancer combined.

Attendees participated in free health assessments, lessons in Hands-Only CPR, received health education, and even spent some time with puppy service dogs in training. It was all part of an interactive experience to make more women aware of the signs and symptoms of a heart or stroke incident and to gain access to healthy living resources.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The event also brings together hundreds of survivors of heart attacks, strokes and other heart-related illness and their family members.

Sharell Weeams is celebrating two years since surviving a heart attack on a dance floor in Dallas. Her story was featured on NBC 5 at the time.

On Friday, she and the nurses who saved her life performed a special dance for the luncheon audience. She said she's excited to be in one room with others who share her experience.

"That's one of the things that I love about Go Red For Women, is it really connects a lot of the survivors. Through the American Heart Association, I have my heart sisters,” Weeams said. “We are connected and bonded for life. We celebrate the good times and the bad times together, we have a support system who really knows what each of us are going through.”

Major cities across the US participate in the movement but Dallas hosts the largest Go Red for Women Experience each year. Over half of a million dollars was raised in the ballroom Friday during an open-your-heart giving moment, but contributions continue to add up as part of this year-long campaign for the Go Red for Women movement.

Last year's campaign in Dallas brought in just over $2 million for the nonprofit.

As the Association closes its first 100 years and begins the next, they said their work remains as important as ever.

If you're looking to join their relentless work to end heart disease and stroke, reach out to your local American Heart Association or go to Heart.org for resources and education.