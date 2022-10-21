Actress Patricia Arquette Visits North Texas to Talk About Breast Cancer

Sharing stories of a breast cancer journey can be difficult for a lot of women. But actress Patricia Arquette openly shares how breast cancer affected her family.

Arquette lost her mother to breast cancer when her mother was 57 years old. Doctors had diagnosed her with Stage 4 cancer.

"I think women, certainly it was the case with my mother, certainly, it's the case with me, put themselves at the last on their list," she said during a sit-down interview with NBC 5's Bianca Castro.

"I feel like we've come a long way since my mom passed away," Arquette said. "And it's definitely treatable, especially when it's discovered early. And I'm excited about organizations that are doing so much to help bring about new research and breakthroughs."

Arquette highlighted the importance of early detection.

"Nag people in your life to get their breast exams and also put it on your calendar to check it out. When was the last time you know that you had a mammogram? Make it a priority," she said.

Arquette was the guest speaker at the annual "Celebrating Women" luncheon, Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation’s annual effort to advance the fight against breast cancer at Baylor Scott & White Health in North Texas through an annual luncheon each October.

Over the last 23 years, Celebrating Women has raised more than $37 million to help care for the more than 20,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Texas.