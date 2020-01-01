Fort Worth

New Year Brings Free Friday Bike Sharing to Fort Worth

Free First Fri-Yay kicks off Jan. 3 and continues throughout 2020

By Elvira Sakmari

A BCycle station in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth, as part of its Blue Zones Project, will offer free bike rentals on the first Friday of every month in 2020.

'Free First Fri-Yay' kicks off Jan. 3, at 2 p.m. with a five-mile group ride starting at Gateway Park -- the city's newest bike station. Riders can bring their own bikes or reserve a free BCycle by registering online (click here). The city says the ride can easily be shortened to two miles.

Free First Fri-Yay BCycle day passes are available at any kiosk using promo code 920920 and through the BCycle App with promo code 920920APP on the following dates:

Jan. 3
Feb. 7
Mar. 6
Apr. 3
May 1
June 5
July 3
Aug. 7
Sept. 4
Oct. 2
Nov. 6
Dec. 4

The Blue Zones Project is a community well-being improvement initiative led by Texas Health Resources that started in 2015. It's a movement aimed at improving the well-being and health of residents by encouraging simple changes to the environment and daily routines that support longer, better lives. Fort Worth is the nation's largest Blue Zones Community.

