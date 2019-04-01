World Autism Awareness Day is Tuesday, April 2

April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day -- a day set aside to increase the understanding and acceptance of autism.
Over the last few months, NBC 5 has produced a number of stories bringing awareness to autism. You'll find a selection of those stories below.
TCU Family Finds Victories While Living With Autism
To be a member of the Texas Christian University family, you need to take care of one another, and likely, wear a lot of purple. Mark Cohen does all those things. As TCU's associate athletics director for athletics communications, he oversees communications for TCU's 21 sports. Mark has been part of the TCU family for 15 years, along with his wife, Sarah, and their three boys. Two of their three sons, Adam and Steven, are living with that diagnosis: autism spectrum disorder. Click here to read more.
Research Offers Hope for Autism Spectrum Disorder
In the Sillan family’s backyard, 5-year-old Blake and his little sister, Eloise, share the joys of being siblings. “They laugh, they joke, they giggle, they’re best friends and biggest enemies at the same time,” said their mother, Amy Sillan (who is an NBC 5 employee), while sitting next to their father, Pete Sillan, in their Southlake home. Amy and Pete appreciate those complexities because their two children didn’t always connect. Since birth, they said Blake was a unique child, but later came delayed motor skills, lack of speech, fixations and repetition and meltdowns. Just before his third birthday, Blake was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. A short time later, the Sillans learned about a research study underway at Duke University where cord blood cells were used to try to repair damaged brain areas. Blake was approved to join the study and four months after Blake's first treatment his parents said they saw a significant difference in their son. Click here to read more.
Courageous Kid: Amelia Morrow
Amelia Morrow is an officer for her Southlake 4-H group, the Texas Wranglers. Now 15-years-old, it wasn't until she was five when she first started speaking. At 3-years-old, she was diagnosed with high-functioning autism spectrum disorder. Since then, 4-H and equine therapy have helped her accomplish a lot, including becoming elected council delegate for her 4-H club and being the Tarrant County 4-H historian and reporter. Click here to read more on this story.
'Dream Park' for Children With All Abilities Set to Open in Fort Worth
Dreams are about to come true for parents across North Texas as construction workers put the finishing touches on the new Dream Park in Fort Worth. The new playground, which will be housed at Fort Worth’s Trinity Park, is designed to accommodate all children with a special emphasis on children with special needs. It's set to open April 15. Click here to read more.
Child With Autism Meets Santa for the First Time
A North Texas family is opening up about a trip to see Santa they say they’ll never forget. "You appreciate it so much because he wasn’t supposed to do it, he wasn’t supposed to be here, he wasn’t even supposed to survive," Misty Wolf said. Wolf’s 6-year-old son Matthew was born 24-weeks premature and is both blind and autistic. Matthew has had a growing interest in Santa, and went with his family to see Santa earlier this month at the Fort Worth Cabela’s. Click here to read more.
Grand Prairie Officers Undergo Department's First Autism Training
The 20-plus members of one of the Grand Prairie Police Department's academy classes are among the very first law enforcement officers in all of North Texas to undergo autism awareness training. Click here to read more.
Woman is 1st Openly Autistic Person to Practice Law in Florida
At 3-years-old Haley Moss was diagnosed with autism and doctors thought she may never be able to work a minimum wage job or live on her own. Last month, she became the first openly autistic person to be admitted to the Florida Bar. Not only did the Parkland, Florida-native graduate from the University of Miami School of Law and pass the Florida Bar, but she has also published multiple books, lives independently and works at a top law firm in Miami. Click here to read more.