The American Red Cross is asking for help collecting blood and platelet donations after both severe winter weather and the flu have caused a drop in their blood collection.

“Winter weather impacted a lot of our blood donations across the country,” said Lisa Morgan, with the American Red Cross North Texas region.

Morgan said the weather canceled more than 550 blood drives and caused more than 16,500 donations to go uncollected.

The flu has also contributed to the blood shortage.

“The flu has made normal donors unable to participate because they haven’t been able to get there. You’re sick ... you can’t donate,” Morgan said.

At a blood drive in Carrollton on Tuesday, people who hadn’t been touched by the flu offered to help.

“I’m healthy and I know that there’s people in need,” said Shan Galloway.

If you would like to donate, you can find the nearest blood center by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-Red-Cross.

