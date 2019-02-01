What To Know About This Flu Season

Influenza is widespread according to the Centers for Disease Control, but doctors say this flu season is different than past seasons.

This year, pediatricians say they're seeing more cases of influenza Type A, which usually causes more severe symptoms than Type B, however, once it peaks, which is now, it quickly tapers off.

Some other good news is that doctors say the flu vaccine seems to be doing its job.

"In a good year, at best case scenario, we will see that the flu vaccine will prevent you from getting the flu about 60 percent of the time and in a bad year, it's about 30 percent of the time. So far it looks like this year is pretty good," says Dr. Damien Mitchell at Forest Lane Pediatrics and Medical City Children's.

While the flu shot can't guarantee you won't get sick, doctors say it will help you get better, faster. It may also stop the illness from getting worst. Complications like pneumonia can lead to hospitalizations.

Medications like Tamiflu can help but aren't always necessary.

"If you're not a high-risk patient for complications of the flu, there is no need to have to take the medication. You're going to get better anways," says Dr. Mitchell.

Tamiflu and Xofluza are the two primary flu drugs.

Xofluza is said to have fewer side effects, but it's not designed for kids younger than 12 or who weigh less than 88 pounds, says Dr. Mitchell.