Dallas County Health and Human Services says West Nile virus has been confirmed in Addison.

The virus was found in a mosquito trapped in the 75254 ZIP code.

As of May 20, 2019, county officials have not released any plans to spray for mosquitoes in light of the positive sample.

West Nile virus can be spread to people and animals through a mosquito bite -- mosquitos pick up the virus when they feed on blood from infected birds. The virus cannot be spread person to person.

Symptoms for West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

According to the World Health Organization it is estimated that approximately 1 in 150 persons infected with the West Nile virus will develop the more severe form of disease. Serious illness can occur in people of any age, however people over the age of 50 and some immunocompromised persons (for example, transplant patients) are at the highest risk for getting severely ill when infected with WNV.