Tarrant County Public Health is joining the Immunization Collaboration of Tarrant County in providing back-to-school immunizations at various locations throughout Tarrant County during the month of August.

More than 3,000 adults and kids turned out for the North Texas Wellness Fair Saturday morning.

Kids received their back to school shots and physicals. Adults could also get their own health checked.

The best part of Saturday's event? All services were offered free of charge.

The event happens every first Saturday in August and is hosted by the Hispanic Wellness Coalition.

Tarrant County Public Health Department will continue to provide back to school immunization events throughout the month at various locations throughout Tarrant County.

Because of this, Tarrant County Public Health’s regular immunization clinics will be closed during August.

For more information about up-coming locations, and cost associated with vaccinations click here.