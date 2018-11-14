Louis Heidelmeier, of Arlington, volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatment.

Volunteers are needed to help give cancer patients a ride to treatment.

The American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery” program provides patients with transportation to and from their treatments.

With more people moving to North Texas every day, they are in need of more volunteers.

“As this area expands and we’re getting more people every day. We need more volunteers,” said Joy Donovan Brandon, the director of communications for the American Cancer Society.

Louis Heidelmeier, from Arlington, has been a volunteer for less than a year and has already made 78 one-way trips.

“It’s easy to do, and it doesn’t take a lot of your time,” he said.

He said he’s stuck by the same four patients helping them get to all of their radiation or chemotherapy treatments.

“It’s humbling and also quite enjoyable … I’ve enjoyed my time,” he said.

Volunteers can choose the times and days they work, as well as the areas they do their rides.

Brandon said volunteers need a good driving record, current driver’s license, and proof of auto insurance.

Volunteers also have to take a training course.

To sign up, head to Cancer.org.