A Mesquite mother who is battling stage 4 lung cancer says a viral photo of her son in prayer with a player from an opposing football team gives her hope.

A private moment between two friends who are players on opposing North Texas high school football teams has gone viral. It shows Gage Smith from Sherman and Ty Jordan from West Mesquite High School kneeling in prayer after a game.

"It was just one of those things that happened and a moment got captured," West Mesquite Head Football Coach Jeff Neill said.

The prayer had nothing to do with football. Smith asked Jordan if he could pray for Jordan's mother, Tiffany Jordan, who is battling stage 4 lung cancer.

"That means a lot. Like, you were thinking about us, like, y'all just had a major win," Tiffany Jordan said about Smith. "For you to take away from your moment to give him (her son) a moment, that meant, like everything."

"She actually cried," Ty Jordan said. "She was just so happy someone took time to pray for me... for us."

Tiffany Jordan said she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in Dec. 2018. In January, she found out the cancer spread to her bones. On Friday, she started a new course of chemotherapy. She says she had to leave her job because the cancer forced her to take too many days off, so she started a GoFundMe to help pay for treatments.

"I get excited when I see the picture because it's still trending. It's like, there are so many messages from that picture. It's bigger than he just prayed for an opposing team," Tiffany Jordan said, pointing out the photo shows black and white, two different teams, together in prayer. "This says with everything going on in the world, all the racism, this speaks volumes on so many levels."