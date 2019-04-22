Vaping Teens Don't Know They're Exposed to as Much Nicotine as Tobacco Smokers, Study Finds - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Vaping Teens Don't Know They're Exposed to as Much Nicotine as Tobacco Smokers, Study Finds

"They're getting a lot — as much or more than they would with traditional cigarettes," the study's lead author said

Published 7 minutes ago

    People who use e-cigarettes are often inhaling high levels of nicotine, but many teenagers who vape don't realize it, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics.

    NBC News reported that 40 percent of teens who thought their e-cigarettes were free of nicotine tested positive for it.

    "This is one of the first studies showing the amount of nicotine kids are getting from e-cigarettes," said the study's lead author, Dr. Rachel Boykan, a clinical associate professor of pediatrics at Stony Brook University. "They're getting a lot — as much or more than they would with traditional cigarettes."

    Some experts think e-cigarettes that contain nicotine may produce a generation of young addicts who may later turn to cigarettes.

