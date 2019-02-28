UTSW Map Shows Life Expectancy Based on ZIP Code - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
UTSW Map Shows Life Expectancy Based on ZIP Code

    A map released by UTSW shows the life expectancy based on where you live, searchable by ZIP code.

    UT Southwestern has an interactive map that reveals how long people can expect to live based on where they live.

    The map reveals large life expectancy gaps in North Texas. The average life expectancy for people living in Texas, according to UTSW, is 78.5 years, but that can vary based on your address.

    More affluent areas tend to have higher life expectancies, due to factors including access to quality food and health care. People living in poorer neighborhoods have shorter life expectancies due to a lack of quality food and health care.

    You can research your neighborhood by clicking this link and by searching for your ZIP code.

