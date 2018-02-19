UNT Cheerleader Warns Young Athletes to Get Heart Screenings

A routine checkup led to an eye-opening diagnosis of a rare heart defect for a University of North Texas cheerleader. 20-year-old Skyler Sanders was diagnosed with Atrial Septic Defect (ASD) while she was still a student at Hays High School in Buda, Texas. Sanders and doctors say parrents should consider electrocardiogram screenings for teens. (Published Monday, Feb 19, 2018)

A routine checkup led to an eye-opening diagnosis of a rare heart defect for a University of North Texas cheerleader. 20-year-old Skyler Sanders was... See More