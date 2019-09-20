Typhoid Fever Case Confirmed in McKinney in August

Salmonella Typhimurium Is A Gram Negative Bacteria Generally Found In Food. Flies Are The Vectors. Salmonella Can Cause An Infectious Disease Called Salmonellosis Due To Ingestion Of Contaminated Food. Salmonellosis Can Arise In Epidemics Or Sporadically. Symptoms Include Gastroenteritis And Fever. Typhoid Fever Is A Generalized Infection. Antibiotics Are Given For Treatment. Sem 16000X. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

The Collin County Health Care Services Friday released information about a travel-related case of typhoid fever confirmed in McKinney in August.

The release said anyone who at the Hat Creek Burger Co., 3321 S Custer Road, may be at risk of contact with the extremely drug-resistant strain of salmonella typhi.

Pam Ritz, a spokesperson for the restaurant, said the worker had traveled out of the country and became ill at work three days after returning.

Ritz said the worker was later confirmed to be suffering from typhoid fever. No other employees or customers have reported symptoms of the illness in the past month and strict sanitation procedures have been followed at the restaurant, the spokesperson said.

Cokie Roberts Dies at 75

Longtime political journalist Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

The worker is still receiving care for the illness and has not returned to work.

Hat Creek Burger Company has set up a hotline for customer questions or concerns. The number is 888-648-1613.

The Collin County Health Services news release included additional information about typhoid fever, which is extremely rare in the United States and can be fatal. People with questions for the county health department can call 972-548-4707.

Symptoms of salmonella typhi may include sustained fever as high as 103-104 degrees. Infected individuals may also feel weak, or have stomach pains, headache, diarrhea, or loss of appetite and constipation more often than diarrhea in adults. In some cases, patients have a rash of flat, rose-colored spots. Symptoms can begin in as little as three days or as long as 60 days, with an average range of 8-14 days after exposure.

Salmonella is spread through the stool of a person with the bacteria. Objects, food or water put into someone's mouth that has bacteria on them can cause the illness. The most important way to prevent the spread of this illness is through careful hand-washing by everyone. Hands must be washed after using the restroom. Hands must also be washed before preparing food and before eating. Alcohol based hand rubs are effective when soap and water are not available.

More information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can be found online.