Two Tuberculosis Cases Confirmed at Dallas ISD School

The Interim Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services has confirmed two brothers who are students at W.T. White High School in Dallas have tuberculosis.

DCHS will perform skin tests on a group of students who have been in direct contact with the brothers starting Wednesday, September 5.

The brothers have been undergoing treatment for the past two months and according to the DCHS director, parents "shouldn't be overly worried" since the two students have been in treatment.

Parents are being asked to look out for symptoms in their children which could include prolonged cough, fatigue and weight loss.

Monica Lewinsky Leaves Interview After Question on Clinton

Monica Lewinsky walked off the stage during a live, televised interview in Tel Aviv, Israel, after her interviewer asked her about her affair with former President Bill Clinton. Lewinsky later said that the question was “off limits.” (Published Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018)

Check back to NBCDFW.com as more information becomes available.