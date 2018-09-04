Two Tuberculosis Cases Confirmed at Dallas ISD School - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Two Tuberculosis Cases Confirmed at Dallas ISD School

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Host the Event of a Lifetime at the WinStar Convention Center
    Getty Images

    The Interim Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services has confirmed two brothers who are students at W.T. White High School in Dallas have tuberculosis.

    DCHS will perform skin tests on a group of students who have been in direct contact with the brothers starting Wednesday, September 5.

    The brothers have been undergoing treatment for the past two months and according to the DCHS director, parents "shouldn't be overly worried" since the two students have been in treatment.

    Parents are being asked to look out for symptoms in their children which could include prolonged cough, fatigue and weight loss.

    Monica Lewinsky Leaves Interview After Question on Clinton

    [NATL] Monica Lewinsky Leaves Interview After Question About Clinton

    Monica Lewinsky walked off the stage during a live, televised interview in Tel Aviv, Israel, after her interviewer asked her about her affair with former President Bill Clinton. Lewinsky later said that the question was “off limits.”

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018)

    Check back to NBCDFW.com as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices