Child, Adult the First Flu-Related Deaths in Denton County

Denton County health says a child and an adult are the county's first two flu-related deaths of the season. The number of flu-related deaths in DFW is now at 28.

Dallas County has reported 23 of the flu-related deaths while Tarrant County has reported three.



Breaking Dallas County Health Confirms 3 Additional Flu Deaths

“Our surveillance has indicated increased flu activity in recent weeks, and we anticipate high activity for the next several weeks,” Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist, said in a statement on Thursday. “It is important for residents to be proactive in practicing prevention through receiving the flu vaccine and taking action to prevent the spread of disease.”

Health officials suggest going to vaccinefinder.org to find where you can get the vaccine in your neighborhood. The Denton County Public Health Department offers low-cost flu shots for those who qualify.