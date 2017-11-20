An unlikely team is improving the patient experience at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.
Toyota knows something about efficiency, and that's something in which Parkland hospital nurses say they needed a hand.
Inside the emergency department, they treat 500 to 700 patients every day — with only 118 emergency room beds.
Getting patients in and out faster is critical, so that is why a team from Toyota helped develop assembly-line efficiency in the ED with a new lighting/notification plan.
Using a touchscreen in each patient room, hospital staff can communicate with each other through different colored lights.
Doctors and nurses can get a patient's status and know who's ready to be discharged.
A purple light means the room is ready for a new patient.
Orange means the patient is getting X-rays.
Red means the room needs to be cleaned.
Green means the patient is ready for his or her discharge paperwork.
Since making the changes, Parkland's average discharge time went from 52 minutes to 31 minutes.