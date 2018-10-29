Tips For A Safe And Healthy Halloween

Families are getting ready for trick or treating, but safety experts say there are hidden dangers that could affect your children. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Families are getting ready for trick-or-treating in a few nights, but safety experts say there are hidden dangers that could affect your children.

One of the biggest dangers is on the road.

Experts say children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Cinthia Ibarra, injury prevention coordinator at Children's Health offered some tips.

"A good tip would be to wear glow sticks. They can be worn as crowns for kids. They can be worn as necklaces as well. Parents can even go out and buy reflective tape as well. They can put it on their arms as part of their costume," Ibarra said.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, last year, 54 percent of Halloween-related injuries were related to carving pumpkins.

As kids search the house for Halloween treats, safety experts said to make sure medicine is up and away so kids don't confuse it for candy.

Every year, about 60,000 children end up in the emergency room after getting into medicines left within their reach, according to Up & Away.

Finally, watch out for kids with food allergies or diabetes. Options like the Teal Pumpkin Project encourage non-food treats.

"Kids will like toys, pencils. You can even give out glowsticks as a safer alternative for passing out candy," Ibarra said.

