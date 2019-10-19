Cancer patients, survivors, and caretakers walked side by side in The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Dallas on Saturday. (Published 20 minutes ago)

There was a sea of pink in downtown Dallas on Saturday morning as thousands of people gathered to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.

"We are co-workers," said Christy Boucher pointing to her friend and fellow survivor, Stacey Edwards. "She helped me through my breast journey."

The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation – attracting more than one million participants.

Each person here has a story of why finding a cure for cancer matters to them.

Thousands Gather in Dallas for Annual Breast Cancer Walk

Cancer patients, survivors, and caretakers walked side by side in The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Dallas on Saturday. (Published 17 minutes ago)

"It's personal," said Jeff Fehlis, Executive Vice President for the American Cancer Society South Region. "I lost my mother to breast cancer 21 years ago and I know how these people feel because it impacts everybody."

Patients, survivors, and caretakers walked side by side on the 5K course – symbolizing that when it comes to breast cancer, no one should walk the journey alone.

"This is a journey that can affect anyone at any time and it just shows us that you can't do this alone so together we push through and here we are walking again," said Stacey Edwards.

And women aren't the only ones impacted. Two years ago Joel Hughes thought a small bump he had on his chest was just an insect bite. But he soon found out, it was breast cancer.

"When I got that phone call, there was a little time for reflection and understanding," Hughes said. "Then it's time to get in battle mode, gotta fight, that's what I'm here for."

Hughes and others here are committed to reminding men and women both to be proactive in screening for breast cancer and to continue raising funds for cancer research – until we find a cure.

Astronauts Make History With NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk