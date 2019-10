A new report paints a stark image for health in parts of Dallas County. Five zip codes are among the most unhealthy in the region and it has local health officials rethinking how to improve the lives of residents there. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

Dallas County’s most unhealthy residents live in a cluster of five zip codes in southern Dallas, and now health officials want to spend the next three years reversing decades-long trends.

The spotlight on these zip codes follow a new report published Wednesday by Parkland Health & Hospital System and the Dallas county health department that aims to better understand the well-being of residents.

