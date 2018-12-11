The Increase of Blood Clot Disorders During Holiday Season

Spending hours in a plane or in an car this holiday season might send you to the emergency room if you're at risk for a blood clot disorder. Doctors say it becomes a problem this time of year, but they have tips to keep you safe from the potentially deadly condition called deep vein thrombosis. (Published 40 minutes ago)

"The blood clot forms in the leg, then it can move up into your heart or lungs and kills you," said Alana Snyder who is the emergency department medical director for Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Snyder said more people go to the ER during the holiday season than any other time of year because of deep vein thrombosis.

Sitting for too long creates poor circulation, and a clot will form.. normally in the legs.

Pregnant woman and people over age 60 are most at risk.

"If you start to have swilling in your legs, if you start to see redness around it, if you start to have pain with it, you need to go to the ER," said Snyder.

Treatment can be as simple as a blood thinner, but it's best to prevent deep vein thrombosis altogether.

Wearing compression socks will help. Getting up to move around once an hour can also make a big difference.

Another symptom can be red skin, especially on the back of your leg below the knee.