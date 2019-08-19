In this August 27, 2014, photo illustration, a man smokes an E-Cigarette at the V-Revolution E-Cigarette shop in Covent Garden in London.

State health officials are investigating suspected cases of severe lung disease in Texas adolescents who have used e-cigarettes, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Officials started to look into the connection after several other states reported similar cases in youth and young adults.

The department of state health services is asking health care providers to keep an eye out for severe lung disease cases and to ask patients with respiratory issues about e-cigarettes and vaping. Respiratory issues could include cough, shortness of breath or fatigue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 94 cases of lung disease associated with vaping across 14 states dating to late June, the department of state health services said.

Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor in a coming recession, but what exactly is a yield curve inversion? We explain... using gummy candy. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

The Texas Department of State Health Services added that vaping is not safe for kids, youth or young adults, and that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine.

For more information about vaping, click here.