Teal-colored pumpkins are appearing on more porches as part of a national effort to make the holiday safe for children with food allergies.

The pumpkin is a sign that residents are giving out non-food or allergen-free treats to trick-or-treaters. The effort has grown in popularity since it started several years ago. Children with medical conditions that limit food options are also benefited.

Possible non-food treats include glow bracelets, pencils, vampire teeth, mini notepads and playing cards.

Launched in 2014, the Teal Pumpkin Project aims to "raise awareness of food allergies and promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season," according to the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) group.

A website with resources for parents includes a map for families looking for participating homes.

In 2012, 5.6 percent or 4.1 million children reported food allergies in the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Children: National Health Interview Survey.