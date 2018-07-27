Summer Listening Camp Helps Children With Hearing Loss

Children attend UT Dallas' Summer Listening Camp, where deaf or hard of hearing kids can participate in camp activities while also receiving speech and language therapy.

More than three dozen children who are deaf and wear cochlear implants are attending the Summer Listening Camp, hosted by the UT Dallas Callier Center for Communication Disorders.

It’s the only camp like it in North Texas.

It allows children with cochlear implants to participate in normal camp activities, while counselors provide speech and language therapy for the participants.

A cochlear implant is a small, complex electronic device that helps provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard of hearing.

Graduate students from UT Dallas, as well as audiologists and speech-language pathologists from the Callier Center, provide the campers with speaking and listening tips.

The Callier Center has put on the camp for 23 years.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, 38,000 children in the United States have been fitted with a cochlear implant.