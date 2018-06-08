Suicide Prevention Hotline Open at NBC 5 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Suicide Prevention Hotline Open at NBC 5

    After a week that included two high-profile deaths by suicide, NBC 5 wanted to tackle the issue head-on.

    Experts say suicidal thoughts or behavior can be reduced with mental health support and treatment.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, Metrocare is standing by to take your call from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

    The number is 817-654-6303.

    The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free, confidential support for people in distress, you can call 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

      

